Héléne Brunicardi, Woodlawn Park, Killarney and formerly of Fermoy

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Tuesday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Kilcrumper New Cemetery, Fermoy. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.

