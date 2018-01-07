Helen O’Shea (née Fitzgerald), Oakpark Demesne, Tralee & Tralee Shopping Centre, formerly of Mitchelstown, Cork.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Monday from 4.30pm – 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Churchyard Cemetery, Portmagee, arriving at 1 o’clock. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, UHK or The Gleasure Funeral Home. House private please.
