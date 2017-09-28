reposing at O Shea’s Funeral Home, Killarney on Friday evening form 7.15 to 9pm. Requiem mass in The Prince of Peace Church, Fossa on Saturday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery.
Helen O Shea nee O’Leary, Pallas, Beaufort, Killarney and formerly of Coolroe, Killorglin
Jezki May Run Over Fences In The Season Ahead
Trainer Jessica Harrington said she may run her 2014 Champion Hurdler Jezki over fences in the season ahead. She was speaking to Dave Keena...
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER Carlo Ancelotti has been sacked as head coach at Bayern Munich. Following last night's 3-nil defeat away to P-S-G in the Champions League,...
Great Day For Skibbereen Rowers In Florida
ROWING It's been a great day for Skibbereen rowers in semi final action at the World Championships in Florida. Denise Walsh won her semi...
Win For Mounthawk In U19 All Ireland Cup
Mounthawk Tralee have beaten St. Peters Dunboyne 37 - 21 the U 19 All Ireland cup. Top scorer for Tralee was David McCarthy with 24...
