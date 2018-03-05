Helen ‘ Nellie’ O’Sullivan Baker nee Foley, Kenmare

reposing at her daughter Margaret’s residence, ‘Bramley’ NCR, Limerick on Monday from 5 to 7pm. Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Tuesday from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial in Old Kenmare Cemetery.

