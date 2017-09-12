Reposing at Massey Brothers Funeral Home, 5 Newtown Park Rd., Blackrock, Co. Dublin tomorrow Wednesday from 6.00pm – 8.00pm. Funeral on Thursday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Booterstown Avenue, Booterstown, Co. Dublin arriving at 11.20am for 11.30am Requiem Mass. Funeral thereafter to Deansgrange Cemetery.
Helen Moran née Dennehy, Blackrock, Co. Dublin & formerly of Currow.
Reposing at Massey Brothers Funeral Home, 5 Newtown Park Rd., Blackrock, Co. Dublin tomorrow Wednesday from 6.00pm - 8.00pm. Funeral on Thursday morning to...
Maurice Bambury, Killmoeroe, Lisselton.
Reposing at O'Carroll's Funeral Home Listowel this evening (Tues 12th) from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal at 8pm to St. Teresa's Church, Ballydonoghue. ...
Listowel Badminton Club Elects Officers At AGM
The Listowel club have elected the following officers at their AGM: President and Hon Secretary Junior Griffin. Vice President Mark Lounghane Chairman James Sheehan. Vice...
Morning Sports Update
SOCCER West Ham have moved off the foot of the Premier League table. They beat Huddersfield 2-nil at the London Stadium last night to earn their...
Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Kelliher's Toyota Tralee Central Region Minor Competition Division 3 Final Castlegregory 2-16 Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 1-09 U12 Div 4 St Pats 3-10 Na Gaeil 5-16 Lee...
