Helen McGee nee O’ Shea, The Cross, Brosna and late of London and Derrymore West, Tralee

reposing at O’Donnell’s Funeral Home on Wednesday from 6 to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Carthage’s Church, Brosna. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11 O clock. Burial afterwards in The New Graveyard, Camp.
Latest News
Snoo Sinclair nee Wylie, Riverdell, Lamb’s Head, Caherdaniel
Funeral service at the Church of the Transfiguration, Sneem on Thursday at 11 O clock. Burial at a later date in Derry, Northern Ireland....
Mary Agnes Betty O’Dwyer, 15 Lynch Heights, Killorglin & formerly of Athenry & London
Reposing at St. Joseph's Home, Killorglin tomorrow Wednesday (Dec 20th) from 5pm to 6.30pm. Funeral will arrive at St. James' Church, Killorglin on Thursday...
Bridie Kerrish née O’Connell, Lewis Road, Killarney & late of High St., Killarney
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Wednesday (Dec 20th) from 7.15pm to 9pm.. Removal at 9pm on Wednesday to St. Mary's...
Helen McGee nee O’ Shea, The Cross, Brosna and late of London and Derrymore...
reposing at O'Donnell's Funeral Home on Wednesday from 6 to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Carthage's Church, Brosna. Requiem mass on Thursday at...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBY Leinster coach Stuart Lancaster says they will make a decision on Johnny Sexton's availability for their inter-pro clash with Munster later in the...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
RUGBY Leinster coach Stuart Lancaster says they will make a decision on Johnny Sexton's availability for their inter-pro clash with Munster later in the...
Former Kerry Manager Reflects On Unbelievable Finish To Leinster Senior Club Football Final
Former Kerry manager Jack O’Connor has been reflecting on what he calls the unbelievable finish to the Leinster Senior Club Football final. O’Connor’s sons Eanna...
Colm Cooper Wants GAA Players To Be Better Rewarded
Colm Cooper would like to see players rewarded more for their efforts but is not in favour of professionalism. The Kerry legend believes clubs would...