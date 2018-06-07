Helen ‘Lil’ Shanahan née Enright, Bridge St, Ballylongford & Bayswater, England.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main St., Ballylongford tomorrow Friday from 5pm with removal at 6.15pm to St. Michael of the Archangel Church, Ballylongford.  Requiem mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aghavallin Cemetery, Rusheen, Ballylongford.

