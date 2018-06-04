Helen Fitzgerald née Rowan, Connolly Park, Tralee

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home tomorrow Tuesday from 4pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am. Private cremation will follow

