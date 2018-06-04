Helen Fitzgerald née Rowan, Connolly Park, Tralee

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home tomorrow Tuesday from 4pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am. Private cremation will follow
Latest News
Claim ‘very little’ in terms of social housing being built in small Kerry towns
Very little in terms of social housing is being built in small Kerry towns. That's according to Sinn Féin Cllr Pa Daly speaking at the...
Large crowds turn out in Killarney for fundraising BBQ in aid of Ian O’Connell...
This afternoon a BBQ and entertainment's day took place in Killarney in aid of the Ian O'Connell Fund. Musical performances by local singers and musicians...
Tony O’ Shea, Mealis Road, Beaufort, Killarney
reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Tuesday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Beaufort. Requiem mass...
Evening Sports Update
TENNIS Serena Williams has pulled out of the French Open before her fourth-round match with Maria Sharapova because of an injury that leaves her doubtful...
Listowel Feature Goes To Draycott Place
Draycott Place has taken the honours in the main event today at Listowel, the John J Galvin Handicap Chase. Here's how this was achieved Listowel...
Latest Sports
Monday Afternoon Local GAA Results
Martin Stackpoole of Lixnaw has retained the Kerry Long Puck competition which was held in perfect conditions at Kerryhead today. Runner up was Adam...