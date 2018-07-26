Helen ‘Ettie’ Healy née Murphy, Healy’s Dairy, Castle St., Tralee , California & Listowel.

Memorial mass will take place on Saturday (July 28th) at 10am at St. John’s Church, Tralee. Burial of ashes will take place in Rath Cemetery.
County Road Cycling Championship Preview
The County Road Championships will take place this evening and with a preview of all the action around Tralee, Castleisland and Knocknagoshel, here’s Padraig...
Kerry Minor Team To Be Named Tonight
The Kerry team to play Roscommon in Saturday’s Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Football 1/4 final will be announced on Radio Kerry after the 9...
County Hurling Championship Injury Updates
There are two games this weekend in Round 3 of the Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior Hurling Championship. At 1pm on Sunday, it’s St Brendan’s against...
Athletics Results From Gneeveguilla Road Mile Series
Tom O'Donoghue has the results from the penultimate round of the Gneeveguilla Mile Series.
Kerry v Galway Ladies Under 16 All Ireland Final Match Report
Dan Kearney has a full match report on Kerry's disappointing defeat to Galway in the Ladies Under 16 "A" All-Ireland Football Final in Toomevara.
