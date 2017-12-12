Hedi O’Neill née Eiterig of Dublin, Naas, Kildare & Ballaknockane, Camp, Tralee.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Castlegregory this evening (Tues 12th Dec) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.  Removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Camp.  Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Camp New Cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR