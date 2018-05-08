Healy-Raes and Junior Minister Griffin Take Opposite Sides on New ‘Drink Link’ Bus Service – May 8th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Independent TDs Danny and Michael Healy-Rae are part of a group of rural deputies who are opposed to Minister Shane Ross’s new drink-driving bill. Jerry asked them would the new night-time transport services address their concerns in relation to rural isolation. Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Brendan Griffin, said the scheme is positive and accused the TDs of being negative.

