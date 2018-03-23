A healthier future for Kerry and Cork? – March 23rd, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

A new 4-year plan to change the health and wellbeing of people in Kerry has been launched – the plan covers everything from efforts to reduce smoking and drinking to changing the foods in vending machines to healthy options only. Priscilla Lynch head of health and wellbeing Cork Kerry Community Healthcare

