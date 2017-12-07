Health and safety case against Killarney company adjourned for preparation of financial documents

An inspector with the Health and Safety Authority has told a court how a carpenter fell almost nine feet while working in Killarney.

John Galvin Developments Limited, Killarney, previously entered guilty pleas to four counts of breaching safety, health, and welfare at work regulations relating to the incident on August 13th 2014 at 12 Ross Road, Killarney.

Inspector Michael Flynn told the court Jeremiah Moynihan was 57 at the time of the incident and had been a carpenter for 40 years.

Mr Flynn said the project, the team of four led by John Galvin, was working on a demolition and renovation project.

He said Mr Moynihan was crawling across ceiling joists when he fell 2.7 metres to the floor below; he is now wheelchair bound as a result of the incident.

Mr Flynn said measures should have been put in place to mitigate the risk to the employee such as a safety net or a temporary floor below the joists.

Mr Flynn said John Galvin phoned him on the day to advise him of the incident, has fully co-operated with the investigation and indicated an early guilty plea.

Mr Flynn said Mr Galvin wanted to do the right thing in terms of health and safety and the company had no previous convictions; the company director and Mr Moynihan, were, and continue to be, friends.

The court heard the maximum penalty for the offences is €3 million.

The company has ceased trading for a considerable time and a statement of affairs is to be furnished to Judge Tom O’Donnell on January 15th next.