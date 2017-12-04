Health Minister to officially open Deer Lodge in Killarney today

The Health Minister will be in the county today to officially open Deer Lodge in Killarney.

The €13 million, 40-bed mental health facility, located by Killarney district hospital, replaced the O’Connor Unit at the rear of St Finan’s Hospital.

It opened its doors in July after being completed two years ago, but remediation works have since been carried out to remove radon, costing the HSE €22,000.

Parts of the unit were found to have radon gas levels greater than the recommended 200 becquerels per cubic metre.

The centre will be officially opened at 1 o’clock today by Health Minister Simon Harris.