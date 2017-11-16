Head of Irish Rugby World Cup bid Dick Spring ‘disappointed’ for Killarney

The head of the Irish Rugby World Cup bid says he’s disappointed for Killarney.

Chairman of the bidding team, Dick Spring, says the town has a great product, and it’s disheartening to see it being overlooked for the global tournament.

France were chosen to host the 2023 edition, while the Irish bid was voted third of three.

The Scottish Rugby Union voted in favour of France, and Wales voted for South Africa.

Mr Spring says he’s angry and disappointed with Scotland, considering Ireland has had a rugby relationship with the Scots for the past 150 years.

The former Tánaiste adds World Rugby is following a false god in respect of concentrating on financial certainties.

He believes the sport’s governing body needs to take a rain check on where rugby is going, and decide if money is to be a dominating force in the game.

Additionally, Mr Spring says the French bid was bankrolled by a billionaire close to the bidding team, and it’s something Ireland didn’t have.