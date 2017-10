The Head of the IDA said the European Commission has acted in an unwarranted way towards Ireland and is contradicting itself on tax.

Abbeydorney native Martin Shanahan has told the Oireachtas it is plain wrong to say Ireland is dragging its feet on taking 13 billion in back taxes from Apple.

The money is from an unfair state aid ruling and this week Ireland was sued for not taking control of it.

However Mr Shanahan says Ireland is appealing the ruling and has acted above board…