Head of Bank of Ireland in Kerry apologises for tracker mortgage scandal

The Head of Bank of Ireland in Kerry has apologised to those affected by the tracker mortgage scandal.

Last week an additional 6,000 Bank of Ireland customers across the country were included in the compensation scheme, after being wrongly moved from tracker to variable mortgages.

This took the number of their customers affected to 10,300; these additional accounts were discovered after the Central Bank ordered a review.

Speaking on In Business last evening, Head of Bank of Ireland in Kerry, Frank Shaw says getting redress for affected customers is a priority for the bank.

Bank of Ireland has a dedicated phone line for customers affected by the tracker mortgage scandal – it’s 1890 882 722, or customers can email [email protected]