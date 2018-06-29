Hay for sale. Small square bales. Contact Billy O’Donnell, Talaught Fenit. Contact 066 7136478 or 085 1403141
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Water restrictions set to continue for the duration of good weather
Water restrictions in Kerry are set to continue for the duration of the good weather. Last evening, seven schemes in Kerry were restricted, with decisions...
Gardaí made three arrests this year for commercial begging in Kerry
Gardaí in Kerry have made three arrests so far this year for commercial begging. The figure, which relates to the first six months of this...
Hopes doors of St John’s Church Tralee will be restored as soon as possible
It's hoped the doors of St John's Church Tralee will be restored to normal as soon as possible. It's after a vehicle was last night...
Stephen Byrne – June 27th, 2018
Joe McGill's guest on In Conversation this week is kidney transplant recipient Stephen Byrne from Tralee who is just back from Cagliari, Sardinia, where...
That’s Jazz – June 27th, 2018
This week's That's Jazz has the voices of Georgie Fame and Slim Gaillard, anniversaries for Cannonball Adderley and Harry Edison, new music from Beverley Beirne...
From Lixnaw and Listowel to Taking a Stand in the Time of Trump –...
Charles P Pierce is one of America’s leading political commentators and sports journalists. He’s very proud of his North Kerry roots and his passion...