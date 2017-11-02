The Harvest Ball, Dinner Dance takes place at the Kenmare Bay Hotel this Saturday November 4th

By
receptionradiokerry
-

The Harvest Ball, Dinner Dance takes place at the Kenmare Bay Hotel this Saturday November 4th at 8pm sharp.  Music by the Singing Jarvey.  Tickets €25 and must be pre-booked by contacting the Blackwater Tavern on 064 6682003.  All welcome.

