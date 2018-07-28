Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Monday from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. John Paul 11, Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.
Latest News
Semi Final Spot Up For Grabs This Evening In County Senior Hurling Championship
There’s a semi-final spot up for grabs this evening in the Garvey’s Super Valu County Senior Hurling Championship. Round 3 in Austin Stack Park has...
Kerry Continue All-Ireland Minor Football Championship Defence Today
Kerry this afternoon aim to keep on course their bid to retain the Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Football Championship title. The Kingdom go up against...
Kerry At Wexford In SSE Airtricity U15 League
Kerry are on the road today in the SSE Airtricity U15 League. The Kingdom are away to Wexford from 3.
Harry Hilliard, Crough, Lisselton & formerly of Wembley.
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Monday from 5pm - 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church, Listowel. ...
Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
County Senior Football League Div 1 Dr Crokes 1-15 Rathmore 2-9 North Kerry U12 Football League in association with McElligot Oil Asdee Div 1 Ballyduff A 4-9...
Latest Sports
Semi Final Spot Up For Grabs This Evening In County Senior Hurling Championship
There’s a semi-final spot up for grabs this evening in the Garvey’s Super Valu County Senior Hurling Championship. Round 3 in Austin Stack Park has...
Kerry Continue All-Ireland Minor Football Championship Defence Today
Kerry this afternoon aim to keep on course their bid to retain the Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Football Championship title. The Kingdom go up against...
Kerry At Wexford In SSE Airtricity U15 League
Kerry are on the road today in the SSE Airtricity U15 League. The Kingdom are away to Wexford from 3.