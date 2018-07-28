Harry Hilliard, Crough, Lisselton & formerly of Wembley.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Monday from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel.  Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11.30am.  Burial afterwards in St. John Paul 11, Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

