What has Happened to Paddy Moriarty? – May 10th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

The disappearance of Abbeyfeale native, Paddy Moriarty, and his dog, Kellie, has gripped Australia. Jerry spoke to Caroline Graham who along with Kylie Stevenson has produced a podcast series about his disappearance, entitled ‘Lost in Larrimah’.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR