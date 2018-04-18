Hannora Brown née Mc Carthy, Charles St. Listowel & Oak Land Nursing Home, Derry , Listowel.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel this evening (Wed 18th April) from 6pm to 7pm with removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel.  Requiem mass will take place this Thursday at 11.30am.  Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR