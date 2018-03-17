Hannah Riordan, Tulligbeg Cross, Killorglin.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Sunday (March 18th) from 4.30pm to 7pm.  Funeral arriving to St James Church, Killorglin for requiem mass on Monday at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin.

