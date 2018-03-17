Hannah Riordan, Tulligbeg Cross, Killorglin.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Sunday (March 18th) from 4.30pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St James Church, Killorglin for requiem mass on Monday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin.
Rith 2018 relay-race event to conclude in Listowel this afternoon
A major national running event for Seachtain na Gaeilge will conclude in Listowel this afternoon. Rith 2018 is a 500km relay-race which began in Belfast...
Thomas Bernard (Bernie O’Connor)16, Lartigue Village, Listowel.
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Sunday (March 18th) from 5pm - 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church,...
Thousands attending St Patrick’s Day parades around the Kingdom today
10-11am Milltown's St Patrick's Day parade has just begun, and Knocknagree’s first ever parade will be held after 10 am mass. The parade in Baile an...
Dingle Fife & Drum Band lead the first St Patrick’s Day parade of the...
Thousands of people are expected to turn out for St Patrick's Day events all over the county today. The first parade of the day took...
Bridie Walsh (née Jones), Tullig, Castleisland & late of Cordal West.
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Castleisland on Sunday evening from 5pm - 8pm, followed by removal at 8pm to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem Mass...
Second For Kerry Athlete In USA
Kerry’s Pat Murphy was second in the 1500 metres at the US National Masters Indoor Championships. Today he goes in the 3000 metres.
Saturday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
SENIOR MENS DIV 1: Gneeveguilla 66 KCYMS 93 SENIOR MENS DIV 2: Glenbeigh Falcons 40 KCYMS 61 SENIOR WOMENS DIV 1: Glenbeigh Falcons 49 TK Killarney...
Saturday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
Ashes Bar Glenbeigh Masters Mens League Killarney 3 Castleisland 5