Hannah Murphy née Nash, Behins, Listowel

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’ Carroll’s Funeral Home, Listowel tomorrow Monday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11:30am. burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR