Hannah Mary Cronin née Coffey, Glounbawn, Gortatlea, Tralee

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home Castleisland on Monday evening from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Removal at 7:30 pm to St. Therese & St. Colmcille Church, Currans. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ardcrone Cemetery, Currans.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR