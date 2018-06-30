Hannah Mai McEneaney (née Linnane), Gortagrissane, Listowel.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Sunday (July, 1st) from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (July, 2nd) at 11.30am.  Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, College Road, Listowel.

