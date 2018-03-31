Hannah Mai Frisbie nee Brosnahan, New York and Mountcollins, Co. Limerick.

Requiem mass on Monday at 11 O Clock in The Church of the Assumption, Mountcollins followed by interment of Ashes in Mountcollins Cemetery.
Latest News
Inter County hurling
The Todd Nolan Inter County hurling tournament will take place today at Crotta and Abbeydorney. The Kerry U17s compete against U16 development squads...
Fr Mathews Hoping For A Win
Fr Mathews of Cork, coached by Kerry’s James Fleming, will be hoping that they can claim their third piece of silverware of the season...
Club Championship Preview
Colm Kelly reports
Kerry Ladies Victorious In Ladies Munster Football Championship Games
The Kerry U14 ladies took on Tipperary this afternoon in Bansha. It was a must win game for the Kingdom if they did't want `to...
Latest Sports
Inter County hurling
The Todd Nolan Inter County hurling tournament will take place today at Crotta and Abbeydorney. The Kerry U17s compete against U16 development squads...
Fr Mathews Hoping For A Win
Fr Mathews of Cork, coached by Kerry’s James Fleming, will be hoping that they can claim their third piece of silverware of the season...