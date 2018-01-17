Hanna Stack née Flaherty, Clounbrane, Moyvane.

Reposing at Finucane’s Funeral Home, Moyvane tomorrow Thursday (Jan 18th) from 6pm to 8pm. Remains arriving to the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane on Friday morning for requiem mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane. Family flowers only donations if desired to Tralee Renal Unit.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Comedy
Comedian David Jason says modern comedies like 'Mrs Browns Boys' are vulgar and relay too much on bad language for laughs. Con O'Sullivan from...
Wellness feature
Deirdre Murphy from Horan's Health store is in four our new feature. She discusses wellness, post Christmas good intentions and small changes we can...
Reckless driving
Would you tell the Gardai if you saw somebody driving dangerously? Deirdre spoke to Sgt Gearoid Keating from the Kerry Road Policing unit about...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
RUGBY Jordan Larmour has been included in Ireland's squad for the Six Nations. The 20-year old Leinster back is the only uncapped players among...
St Brendans Will Take On Pobal Scoil Corca Dhuibhne In The Semi Finals Of...
Munster and All Ireland champions St Brendans will take on Pobal Scoil Corca Dhuibhne in the Semi Finals of the Corn Ui Mhuiri. The Killarney...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER John Delaney says Martin O'Neill will sign his new F-A-I contract before next week's Nations League draw. The Republic of Ireland manager agreed a...