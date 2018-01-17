Hanna Stack née Flaherty, Clounbrane, Moyvane.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Finucane’s Funeral Home, Moyvane tomorrow Thursday (Jan 18th) from 6pm to 8pm.  Remains arriving to the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane on Friday morning for requiem mass at 12 noon.  Burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.  Family flowers only donations if desired to Tralee Renal Unit.

