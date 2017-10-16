Halloween Ghost Stories Competition

Would you like to terrify to people of Kerry with a ghost story?

Kerry’s Full Breakfast and the Killarney Outlet Centre invites under 12’s to write a short Ghost/Halloween story (maximum 700 words).

The winner will receive a €100 voucher for the Killarney Outlet Centre and we’ll record the best story and play it on Kerry’s Full Breakfast!

Closing date is Monday October 23rd, and we’ll play the winning story on Friday October 27th.

To enter:

Post to Radio Kerry, Maine Street, Tralee, Co. Kerry

or

Email: [email protected]