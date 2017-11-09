Halligan in Hot Water over Interview Question to Woman – November 9th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

The junior minister for employment, John Halligan, has apologised after he was fined €7,500 for a breach of anti-discrimination laws. At a job interview, he said this to a female applicant: “ I shouldn’t be asking you this, but… are you a married woman? Do you have children? How old are your children?” Marilyn Bulman of Tralee Congress Information Centre says his question was unacceptable.

