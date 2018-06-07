Over half a million visited Muckross House last year

Over half a million people visited Killarney’s Muckross House last year.

Fáilte Ireland today published its list of most popular attractions.

Muckross House, Gardens and Traditional Farm was number nine on the fee-paying list, boasting 550,923 visitors last year – the only Kerry mention.





The most popular attraction remains the Guinness Storehouse, with 1.7 million visitors last year, following by the Cliffs of Moher (1.5 million visitors) and Dublin Zoo (1.5 million).

Topping the ‘free to enter’ attractions was the National Gallery of Ireland which surpassed the one million visitor mark for the first time.