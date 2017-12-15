Gwen Bastable née Moynihan, Minish, Killarney.

Funeral arriving at the Church Of The Resurrection, Park Road on Saturday morning (Dec 16th) at 10.00am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Killaha Graveyard. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Paliative Care, University Hospital, Kerry. HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE

