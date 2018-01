Gusts of up to 110km/h expected for Kerry tonight.

We could be onto our fourth named storm – just 17 days into the new year.

We’ve had Dylan, Eleanor and Fionn and if today’s weather warnings are upgraded, we’ll be welcoming Georgina to our shores.

A yellow wind warning is in place for Muster, Connacht and Leinster, while an orange alert for snow and ice is in place for Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.

Forecaster with Met Eireann is Liz Walsh.