A Guinness World Record attempt is taking place in Killarney today.

CoreHR is an Irish-headquartered provider of HR technology, and it’s currently holding its AGM at the Europe Hotel in Killarney.

This afternoon at 4 o’clock, employees will try to set a new Guinness World Record for the largest human representation of a URL/URI or website address.





They will arrange themselves to spell out www.corehr.com