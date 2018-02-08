Guilty pleas entered by four men charged in connection with Kilcummin break-in

Four men, charged in connection with a break-in on a house in Kilcummin in March of last year, have entered guilty pleas at Tralee District Court.

The four men – two with addresses in Kildare and two with addresses in Wexford – were charged with entering Aisling House, Coolick, Kilcummin on Wednesday March 22nd, 2017 as trespassers with intent to commit theft.

The alleged offence is said to have occurred at Aisling House, Coolick, Kilcummin, Killarney ‘in the middle of the day’ on Wednesday, March 22nd 2017.

A witness saw three people running from the back of a house into a vehicle. They were discovered by Gardaí after the witness followed the car.

Arrests were made at four minutes past midday on the same day.

27-year-old Gerard Knee of 25 Ardren Court, Athy, Co. Kildare; 32-year-old Patrick Quilligan of 19 Yellow Lough Park, Rathangan, Co. Kildare; 33-year-old Michael Mooney of 15 Fr Murphy Park, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford and 34-year-old Brian Mooney of 25 Fairfield’s Close, Adamstown, Co. Wexford appeared today before Tralee District Court on the charges specified.

The four defendants entered guilty pleas and elected to be sentenced in the district court as opposed to the circuit.

The men are due to appear before Tralee District Court for sentencing on February 21st.