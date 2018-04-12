A guest house near Sneem for sale with an asking price of €1.9 million

A guest house near Sneem is for sale with an asking price of €1.9 million.

The house is situated on an eleven-acre plot of land at Tahilla Cove.

The land for sale through Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes and Sherry FitzGerald Daly consists of two properties in need of upgrading on the water front.

The watersite location at Tahilla consist of a 470 square metres (5,064sq ft) guest house, and 244 square metres (2,630sq ft) family home.

According to the Irish Times, the 600m of water frontage has a private pier, with surrounding waters deep enough to moor a yacht.

The property was bought in the 1930s by Horace Roye, the English photographer whose nude portraits scandalised London at the time.

Over the years, Tahilla has welcomed many politicians, including Jack Lynch, Erskine Childers, and Liam Cosgrave.