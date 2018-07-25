Griffin says Fair Deal changes will remove stress and worry from families

Junior Minister Brendan Griffin says changes to the Fair Deal scheme will go some way to easing the pressure on older people and their families in Kerry

Fair Deal, is a scheme under which the cost of nursing home care is managed through the HSE and allows those responsible with paying the resident’s portion to defer the charges.

Currently, farm and business owners are required to give the State 7.5 per cent of the value of their holdings for each year spent in a nursing home.





This will now be capped at three years where a family successor continues to operate it for six years.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport and Kerry TD, Brendan Griffin says this will remove a great deal of stress and worry from affected families and allow them to plan for the future.