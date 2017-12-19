Greyhound Bar KO Cup First Round Draw Is Made

Strand Road v Killorglin Afc
Windmill United v Castleisland B
Castleisland A v CG Killarney
AN Other v Listowel Celtic
Mastergeeha Fc v Mainebank Fc
Killarney Athletic v Classic Fc
AN Other v Killarney Celtic
AN Other v Mitchels Avenue
CSKA Tralee v CS Clochain Breanainn
Dingle Bay Rovers v Tralee Dynamos
Fenit Samphires v St Brendans Park Fc
Spa Road Fc v Tralee Celtic
Ballyheigue Athletic v QPR
Camp United v Tralee Bay Fc
AN Other v Ballybunion Fc
AN Other v AN Other
All games apart from the Greyhound Bar KO Cup Final must finish on the day. If the final ends in a draw it will go to a replay.