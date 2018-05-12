Gretta Liston née Hayes, Castleview, Newcastlewest, Co. Limerick formerly of Kennedy Park and Listowel

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street tomorrow Sunday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Monday to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro for Requiem Mass at 11am – followed by Cremation Service at Shannon Crematorium at 1pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Limerick Animal Welfare.
Johnny O’Brien, Pinewood Estate, Killarney & late of Kanturk, Co.Cork.
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Sunday (May13th), from 4pm - 6pm, followed by removal at 6pm to St. Mary's Cathedral. ...
Majority of tourism businesses on WAW reporting positive start to the season
The majority of tourism businesses on the Wild Atlantic Way are reporting a positive start to the season. The Fáilte Ireland Barometer shows that 78%...
Kerry minister claims fund for SMEs can lead to 90% savings on costs.
A Kerry minister claims a smart lighting fund for small businesses can lead to 90% savings on costs. Minister of State for Tourism and Sport...
Soccer Middlesbrough host Aston Villa this evening in the first leg of their Championshi playoff semi final. Boro boss Tony Pulis says his players are raring...
Saturday Afternoon Local GAA Results
LGFA U14 Blitz Kerry 3-3 Westmeath 2-3 Kerry 1-3 Waterford 0-5 End of the road for Kerry as they go down to Cork on...