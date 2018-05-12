Gretta Liston née Hayes, Castleview, Newcastlewest, Co. Limerick formerly of Kennedy Park and Listowel

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street tomorrow Sunday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Monday to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro for Requiem Mass at 11am – followed by Cremation Service at Shannon Crematorium at 1pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Limerick Animal Welfare.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR