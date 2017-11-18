Gretta Kerins (née Lynch), Oakpark Demesne & formerly of Clahane, Ballyard, Tralee.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home tomorrow (Sunday) from 2pm – 4pm, followed by removal at 4pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 2pm.  Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery.  No flowers please.  Donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry c/o Gleasures.

