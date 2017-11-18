Gretta Kerins (née Lynch), Oakpark Demesne & formerly of Clahane, Ballyard, Tralee.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home tomorrow (Sunday) from 2pm – 4pm, followed by removal at 4pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry c/o Gleasures.
Latest News
Dingle & An Ghaeltacht To Contest West Kerry Football Final
The West Kerry Senior Football Championship Final will be between Dingle & An Ghaeltacht. In the last four Dingle beat Lispole 0-13 to 0-10 while...
Evening Sports Update
Australia claimed the Cormac McAnallen Cup this morning with a 116-103 aggregate win over Ireland in Perth. Ireland led 30-17 at the break, however ozzies...
An Interview With The New County Hurling Officer
Paudie Dineen is the new Hurling Officer for Kerry. The Abbeydorney man was earlier this week revealed as the new holder of the position. He's been...
Dromid Qualify For AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship Final
Dromid are into the final of the AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship. They’ve recorded a 2-17 to 3-10 win over Galtee Gaels from Limerick...
Latest Sports
