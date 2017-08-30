Gregory O’Shea, Oak Wood, Rock Road, Killarney & formerly of Dalton’s Avenue, Killarney & USA

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Thursday from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.  Removal at 6.30pm on Thursday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral.  Requiem mass on Friday morning at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.

