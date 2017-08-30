Gregory O’Shea, Oak Wood, Rock Road, Killarney & formerly of Dalton’s Avenue, Killarney & USA

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Thursday from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Thursday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem mass on Friday morning at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Man charged with murder of Tralee woman to seek bail in the High Court
A man charged with the murder of Tralee woman Nicola Collins is to seek bail in the High Court. 44-year-old Cathal O'Sullivan, who's originally from...
Why Pensions are a Feminist Issue – August 30th, 2017
Women in Kerry are being urged to sign a petition calling for pension discrimination to be addressed. It affects women who had to retire...
Kerry hotelier says British visitors can no longer be taken ‘for granted’
We can no longer afford to take British visitors to Kerry 'for granted' following a significant decline in numbers from the UK. That's according to...
The Driving Licence Laws are ‘Daft’ – August 30th, 2017
Noreen got in touch to highlight what she says is a ridiculous anomaly in fully licenced drivers from abroad and what they have to...
Gregory O’Shea, Oak Wood, Rock Road, Killarney & formerly of Dalton’s Avenue, Killarney &...
reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Thursday from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Thursday evening to St. Mary's Cathedral. ...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
GAA Anthony Daly is being linked with a return to the Dublin hurling manager's position. It's after the former Clare All-Ireland winning captain resigned from...
Opening Round Fixtures Confirmed For National League Basketball
BASKETBALL Fixtures for the upcoming 2017/18 Basketball Ireland National League season have been announced ahead of the official season launch on September 13th. The...
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAA Galway and Waterford are the last 2 standing in the race for the Liam MacCarthy Cup. The sides meet at 3:30pm on Sunday...