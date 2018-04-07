Green light for new entertainment facility in Killarney

Planning permission has been granted for a new entertainment facility in Killarney.

The case had been referred to An Bord Pleanala by developers following refusal by Kerry County Council last August.

Torcbridge Limited applied to build a two-storey entertainment facility at the site of the former Torc Great Southern Hotel on Park Road, Killarney.

The development will include a premium large format cinema, four other screens and a restaurant.

The project also includes car parking, bicycle stands, signage and site development.

An Bord Pleanala has decided to overturn the decision of Kerry County Council planners and has granted permission subject to nine conditions.

The board said the proposed development would not seriously injure the amenities of the area, would not have an adverse impact on the vitality or viability of the town centre and would not give rise to a traffic hazard or to traffic congestion.