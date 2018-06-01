Green light given for redevelopment of Killarney’s Fitzgerald Stadium

Planning permission has been granted to redevelop part of Killarney’s Fitzgerald Stadium.

The stadium, which now has a capacity of 38,400, first opened in 1936.

In 2008, permission was granted by Kerry County Council to reconstruct the existing spectator terrace at the western end of Fitzgerald Stadium, with shops and toilets underneath, along with entrance stiles and exits; in 2013, an extension of duration was granted to October 27th this year.





In April, Kerry GAA County Committee lodged a new application with Kerry County Council for a ten-year permission to re-construct the terrace and scoreboard at the western end of the stadium, with shops and toilets underneath.

The application also seeks to re-construct part of the wall on the western boundary, and to build new entrance stiles and exit gates.

Planners have given the application the green light.

In 2009, a €4.8 million upgrade to the Lewis Road end of the grounds was officially opened, including a new terrace, dressing rooms, press and emergency services facilities.