Green light given to extension of Tralee primary school

The green light has been given to plans to extend a Tralee primary school.

The case had been referred to An Bord Pleanala by a local residents’ group.

In March, Kerry County Council granted permission, subject to conditions, to an application from CBS Primary School at Cloonalour, Tralee.

The proposed developed involved the removal of eight pre fabs and the construction of an extension to the school along with a fenced-in hardstanding play area.

Oakview Residents Association appealed this decision to An Bord Pleanala on a number of grounds including health and safety concerns about the impact on traffic, footpaths and parking.

However, the planning appeals board has upheld the decision of the local authority saying the proposed development would not seriously injure the amenities of the area or of property in the vicinity and would be acceptable in terms of traffic safety and convenience.

It granted approval subject to eight conditions including that before the development begins a mobility management plan/traffic plan shall be submitted to, and agreed in writing with, the planning authority.