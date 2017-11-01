Green light for expansion of the Dingle Skellig Hotel

Kerry County Council has given the green light to the expansion of a west Kerry hotel.

The plans for the Dingle Skellig Hotel include the development of 32 new bedrooms, as well as extensions to the reception and restaurant

The car park will be remodelled, and a new car park will also be built.

Kerry County Council granted planning permission to the hotel owners, subject to 11 conditions.