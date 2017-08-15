Green light for conversion of Tralee building to facilitate new primary care centre

The green light has been given for the conversion of part of a Tralee building to facilitate a new primary care centre.

The HSE also says plans for the internal layout of the facility at Centrepoint are being developed.

Kerry County Council has granted planning permission to Lee Strand Construction and Development for a change of use at the Centrepoint building at the junction of John Joe Sheehy Road and Edward Street in Tralee.

The plans are to change the use of several units over three floors from office to primary health care centre, and also to build a covered store in the car park and an internal walkway.

Meanwhile the Minister for Health, Simon Harris says a letter of intent has been issued for the centre, which is a document outlining an agreement between the two parties.

Layouts for the centre are also being developed.

These details were revealed by Health Minister Simon Harris in response to Cork Fianna Fáil TD, Billy Kelleher; he queried the status of 35 primary care centre proposed by the government in July 2012.