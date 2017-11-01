Green light for compulsory purchase order of lands for Killarney graveyard

Kerry County Council has gotten the go ahead for the compulsory purchase of lands for a new burial ground in Killarney.

An Bord Pleanála confirmed the order for 8.6 acres in Knockeendubh.

Concerns had been expressed about the shortage of plots in Aghadoe cemetery, and planning permission was granted in February for a 2,300-plot site in Knockeendubh.

Having considered the objection made, An Bord Pleanála have approved the CPO for a number of reasons, including the proposed graveyard serving community needs.

Additionally, An Bord Pleanála cited provisions of the Kerry County Development Plan as being considered in the decision-making process.

The graveyard in Knockeendubh will have 2,315 plots and will serve the town of Killarney and its hinterland for the next 35 years.

A person wishing to challenge the validity of the decision may do so by way of a judicial review only.