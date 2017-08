A location for a new picnic area has been identified in Tralee.

Kerry County Council says a green area adjacent to the Lock Gates at Lohercannon has been identified as an ‘ideal location’.

Plans and costs will be drafted with a funding source identified thereafter.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Thomas McEllistrim raised the issue of a picnic area in Tralee town at the most recent meeting of Tralee Municipal District.