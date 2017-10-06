Green algae cleaned from all slipways in Kerry by council this year

Green algae has been cleaned from all slipways in Kerry by the council this year.

The local authority was responding to a query from Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael Cahill.

He asked about Kerry County Council’s policy on cleaning slipways, in light of the Buncrana tragedy, where five people died last year when their car slid off a pier into Lough Swilly due to green algae.

Kerry County Council says slipways in the county are scheduled to be cleaned three times a year, and all have been cleaned at least once this year; they add that all were cleaned per schedule last year.