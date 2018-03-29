The Greatest Irish-American Ever? – March 29th, 2018 One of the greatest Irish-American heroes of all time is how author and historian Dermot McEvoy classifies Michael J Quill.

Born in Gortloughra, Kilgarvan in 1905; Quill would go on to become the founder of one of the world’s greatest unions, the Transport Workers’ Union of America and would win concessions in pay and conditions for American labour that took it out of near serfdom.

